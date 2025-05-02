Tragedy Strikes as Tree Collapse Shatters Family Dreams

In a heart-wrenching incident, a family met with tragedy as a heavy rainstorm caused a tree to collapse on their Najafgarh home, resulting in the death of four members. Ajay, a laborer, became the sole survivor, mourning the loss of his wife and children.

Ajay had been working tirelessly in the fields, recently bringing his family to live with him in hopes of a better future. Their plans of moving to a more spacious home were cruelly dashed by the unexpected disaster.

Residents of Kharkhari Nahar village, overwhelmed with grief, described the scene as harrowing. They have appealed to the government for support, emphasizing Ajay's hard work and tragic loss. Authorities noted that gusty winds and heavy rains uprooted a neem tree, causing the fatal collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)