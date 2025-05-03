Storms and Rain Sweep Across Northern India: A Meteorological Update

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed various parts of Northern India, particularly hitting Delhi and Shimla with severe intensity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted further weather disturbances with winds reaching up to 50 km/h, leading to yellow and orange alerts in different areas.

Residents in Delhi experienced significant disruptions as the torrential downpour led to waterlogging and even a tragic house collapse. To cope with the environmental impacts, a 21-day campaign for cleaning infrastructure was announced by local officials.

In the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, hailstorms and rainfall were reported with the IMD advising caution. The ongoing weather patterns are attributed to a series of western disturbances affecting the area and are expected to persist, impacting states like Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

