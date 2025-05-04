Tragic Storm Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Tree Fall Claims Lives

A storm in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district led to a tragic incident on Saturday evening, as two people lost their lives when a tree fell on them. The mishap also left one person injured, according to police sources.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred at Gunjora village within the Ram Toriya Panchayat. The Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Amit Amava, stated that the storm had caused the tree to collapse, claiming the lives of Vrindavan Lodhi, aged 50, and Balram Lodhi, aged 35.

At the time of the disaster, a group was conducting a puja under the tree, former Janpad Panchayat member Ramkripal Sharma informed. The chilling event has shocked the community and highlighted the dangers posed by severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)