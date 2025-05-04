Left Menu

Cool Relief: Rain Brings Respite from Rajasthan Heatwave

The intense heatwave in Rajasthan has abated due to a western disturbance, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. Sikar experienced the highest rainfall, and further rain and thunderstorms are expected over the coming days, ensuring cooler weather persists across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:49 IST
  • India

Relief has swept across parts of Rajasthan as temperatures dropped substantially owing to a prevailing western disturbance. On Sunday, heatwave conditions eased, offering the residents much-needed respite.

Notably, Sikar witnessed the highest rainfall, recording 20 mm from Saturday evening to Sunday evening. Other regions experienced lighter rainfalls in the same period.

According to the latest meteorological reports, ongoing thunderstorms and rain are set to persist, with a forecast predicting moderate to heavy downpours in southwest Rajasthan from May 4-7. Consequently, the threat of heatwaves is expected to stay at bay for at least another week.

