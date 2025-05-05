Uttar Pradesh's Expressways Set for Modern Makeover with New E-way Hubs

Commuters on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways are poised to experience a significant upgrade in amenities, with the introduction of 12 newly planned e-way hubs.

These hubs, part of a blueprint by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's modern infrastructure vision, aim to transform the state into an 'Expressway State' by shedding its landlocked image through technological advancement and enhanced public facilities.

The e-way hubs will provide a wide range of services including EV-charging stations, food courts, budget hotels, and theme parks, in addition to commercial complexes and healthcare centers, ensuring a comprehensive commuter experience.

