Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Expressways Set for Modern Makeover with New E-way Hubs

Uttar Pradesh is set to modernize its Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways with the development of 12 e-way hubs. These hubs will offer amenities such as EV-charging stations, food courts, and budget hotels. The plan aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to provide world-class infrastructure and facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Expressways Set for Modern Makeover with New E-way Hubs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commuters on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways are poised to experience a significant upgrade in amenities, with the introduction of 12 newly planned e-way hubs.

These hubs, part of a blueprint by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's modern infrastructure vision, aim to transform the state into an 'Expressway State' by shedding its landlocked image through technological advancement and enhanced public facilities.

The e-way hubs will provide a wide range of services including EV-charging stations, food courts, budget hotels, and theme parks, in addition to commercial complexes and healthcare centers, ensuring a comprehensive commuter experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025