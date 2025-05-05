Tragic Capsizing Incident Rocks Chinese Tourist Spot

A sudden storm led to a tragic incident at a tourist spot in southwestern China, with four boats capsizing and resulting in the deaths of 10 individuals, according to state media reports on Monday.

Strong winds caught more than 80 people off-guard, causing them to fall into a river in the scenic Guizhou province late Sunday afternoon, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. The sudden rain and hail storm hit while visitors were enjoying the upper reaches of the Wu River, a key tributary of the Yangtze.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for urgent efforts to locate the missing and care for the injured. Seventy individuals were taken to a hospital, most sustaining minor injuries. This incident highlights recent safety concerns in tourist areas, as Xi stressed the importance of enhanced safety measures at major public venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)