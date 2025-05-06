Monsoon Preparations in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan-Dombivli: Civic Bodies Race Against Time

The civic bodies of Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan-Dombivli are racing against the clock to complete crucial monsoon preparedness tasks, officials announced Tuesday. With an urgent call for infrastructure updates and safety measures, the municipal authorities aim to shield residents from potential monsoon chaos.

Saurabh Rao, Thane's Municipal Commissioner, is pushing for the wrap-up of key projects by May 20, with a particular focus on Ghodbunder Road. Orders include 24/7 control room operations, expediting road repairs, removing metro barricades, coordinating with railways for drain cleaning, and crafting detailed traffic management plans by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, across Navi Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailash Shinde has mandated the completion of pre-monsoon tasks such as drain cleaning and tree pruning. In Kalyan-Dombivli, Commissioner Abhinav Goyal is emphasizing readiness across departments, particularly fire services, while setting up emergency medical facilities and designating schools as shelters, ensuring the cities' preparedness for the looming monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)