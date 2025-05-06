Left Menu

Unexpected Visitor: Barasingha Wanders Into Himachal Pradesh Shop

A Barasingha made an unexpected entry into a shoe shop in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, creating a scene that attracted numerous onlookers. The forest department eventually guided the deer back to safety with a tranquilizer, promising its return to a natural habitat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:07 IST
Unexpected Visitor: Barasingha Wanders Into Himachal Pradesh Shop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unusual visitor caused quite a stir in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur when a Barasingha, commonly known as a swamp deer, wandered into a local shoe shop. The unexpected appearance of the majestic creature surprised the shopkeeper and his staff as onlookers flocked to witness the spectacle and capture photos of the rare sight.

Amidst the commotion, the shopkeeper promptly shuttered the establishment and notified the authorities. Both police and forest officials responded swiftly, arriving at the scene to safely retrieve the wandering deer with the aid of a tranquilizer. The forest department team, supported by local residents, managed to relocate the Barasingha without any incident.

The Barasingha was then transferred to a local forest office, pending its release back into a suitable forest environment. While it remains unclear how the deer found its way into the bustling area, the shop owner reported no damage from the unorthodox guest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025