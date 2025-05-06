Unexpected Visitor: Barasingha Wanders Into Himachal Pradesh Shop

An unusual visitor caused quite a stir in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur when a Barasingha, commonly known as a swamp deer, wandered into a local shoe shop. The unexpected appearance of the majestic creature surprised the shopkeeper and his staff as onlookers flocked to witness the spectacle and capture photos of the rare sight.

Amidst the commotion, the shopkeeper promptly shuttered the establishment and notified the authorities. Both police and forest officials responded swiftly, arriving at the scene to safely retrieve the wandering deer with the aid of a tranquilizer. The forest department team, supported by local residents, managed to relocate the Barasingha without any incident.

The Barasingha was then transferred to a local forest office, pending its release back into a suitable forest environment. While it remains unclear how the deer found its way into the bustling area, the shop owner reported no damage from the unorthodox guest.

(With inputs from agencies.)