Delhi's Cleanliness Crusade: Clearing Roads & Footpaths of Encroachments

Delhi's Public Works Department Minister, Parvesh Verma, convened a meeting with district magistrates to strategize on eliminating road and footpath encroachments. The emphasis was on coordinated anti-encroachment operations to improve public space usability and avert issues like waterlogging and emergency access hindrance.

Encroachments
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push to reclaim public spaces, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma led a meeting with all district magistrates, emphasizing the need for efficient removal of encroachments on roads and footpaths. This initiative aims to strengthen the ongoing cleanliness drive in the city.

Senior officials from the Public Works Department participated in discussions to devise a coordinated and timely strategy for achieving the targets. Verma instructed the magistrates to collaborate with the Special Task Force and District Task Force on anti-encroachment measures to restore public areas swiftly.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, Verma noted that illegal encroachments not only hinder pedestrian movement but also pose grave risks during emergencies, especially in monsoon, resulting in waterlogging, traffic snarls, and potential health threats. His call to action follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's announcement of a 20-day city-wide cleanliness campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

