Gaganyaan: India's Bold Leap Toward Space Exploration

The Gaganyaan project, India's first human space flight, is now scheduled for early 2027, five years later than planned. Delays are due to mastering complex technologies and the pandemic. ISRO plans uncrewed missions and aims for global space power status, reinforcing India’s technological prowess and ambition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has rescheduled its first manned mission, Gaganyaan, to the first quarter of 2027. This ambitious venture aims to establish India as a major player in global space exploration, showcasing its advanced technology and leadership.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a series of uncrewed missions, starting later this year, featuring a half-humanoid robot, Vyommitra. ISRO's efforts are driven by the development of essential systems, such as the Environment Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), which is crucial for sustaining astronauts in low-Earth orbit.

ISRO has also achieved significant milestones in satellite docking experiments, essential for future space missions. The Gaganyaan project, originally announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, aims to put India on the map as the fourth nation to send humans into space independently, paving the way for future exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

