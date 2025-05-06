Gaganyaan: India's Bold Leap Toward Space Exploration

India has rescheduled its first manned mission, Gaganyaan, to the first quarter of 2027. This ambitious venture aims to establish India as a major player in global space exploration, showcasing its advanced technology and leadership.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a series of uncrewed missions, starting later this year, featuring a half-humanoid robot, Vyommitra. ISRO's efforts are driven by the development of essential systems, such as the Environment Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), which is crucial for sustaining astronauts in low-Earth orbit.

ISRO has also achieved significant milestones in satellite docking experiments, essential for future space missions. The Gaganyaan project, originally announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, aims to put India on the map as the fourth nation to send humans into space independently, paving the way for future exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)