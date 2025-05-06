Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik's Vision: Puri Airport Gets Green Light

The Indian government's approval for a greenfield airport in Puri is attributed to former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's initiatives. Patnaik's 2021 letter to Prime Minister Modi catalyzed this project, aiming to enhance Puri as a top tourism destination, adding to its historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:11 IST
The long-anticipated greenfield airport project in Puri has finally received in-principle approval from the Indian government, an achievement credited to the relentless advocacy of former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The BJD released a letter from 2021 written by Patnaik to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which sought the development of the airport.

Patnaik's comprehensive plan for the airport includes the acquisition of 1,146 acres of land, with 251 acres already secured, aimed at transforming Puri into a world-class tourism destination. The former chief minister's project also encompasses the development of a heritage corridor and the Blue Flag beach, enhancing the region's cultural and tourist appeal.

Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia, a prominent supporter of the project, emphasized Patnaik's crucial role in bringing this vision to life. The Centre's recent clearance marks a significant milestone in the development of the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport, further enriching Puri's religious and historical importance.

