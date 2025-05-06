Left Menu

Combating Heatwaves: Chintan Group's Innovative Solutions for Urban Poor

The Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group has tested innovative measures to reduce heat stress in informal settlements across Delhi, reducing temperatures by up to 13 degrees Celsius. Their pilot projects focused on heat-resilient roofing, community interventions and policy recommendations to enhance resilience against rising temperatures, especially in urban slums.

As India wrestles with intensifying heatwaves, an environmental group has explored effective strategies to mitigate their impact on the urban poor. Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group's trials in Delhi's informal settlements, featuring heat-resilient roofing, have managed to slash temperatures by up to 13 degrees Celsius, offering a beacon of hope for vulnerable communities.

The group's latest report underscores the urgent need for gender-responsive, community-led interventions to bolster heat resilience. Tested across five informal settlements between 2022 and 2024, diverse cool roof models employing materials like jute and bamboo have shown promising results. The findings champion the implementation of nature-based solutions, integrating green and water features into urban landscapes to effectively combat urban heat.

Highlighting fiscal and infrastructural innovations, the report advocates for embedding cool roofing standards into government housing schemes and establishing fiscal incentives for low-income families. The significant economic toll of heat stresses the importance of systemic, community-driven responses, integrating heat adaptation in urban planning to safeguard India's vulnerable populations.

