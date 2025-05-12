Left Menu

Bihar's New Path Forward: Strengthening Rural Roads

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the Rural Roads Strengthening and Management Programme, aimed at enhancing nearly 7,000 rural roads spanning 12,105 km with a budget of Rs 8,716 crore. The program targets the systematic renewal of roads, with a total scheme value of Rs 21,733 crore.

  Country:
  • India

Bihar has embarked on a significant infrastructure initiative as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the Rural Roads Strengthening and Management Programme (RRSMP) on Monday. The program seeks to enhance nearly 7,000 rural roads, covering a distance of 12,105 kilometers, with an allocation of Rs 8,716 crore.

This ambitious initiative, spearheaded by the Rural Works Department, is designed to ensure the regular and systematic reconstruction, upgradation, and renewal of rural roads across the state. The comprehensive total value of the programme stands at Rs 21,733 crore, focusing on the improvement of 14,087 rural roads.

During the launch, Additional Chief Secretary (RWD) Dipak Kumar Singh updated the Chief Minister on the status of various ongoing projects. These included the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Nirman Yojna, and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Chief Minister Kumar also directed the identification of roads requiring urgent repairs before the monsoon.

