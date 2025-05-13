Noida Authority Cracks Down on Balcony Flower Pots for Safety
The Noida Authority has instructed group housing societies to remove flower pots from balcony parapet walls following a fatal accident in Pune. FIRs will be filed against responsible individuals if incidents occur. This preventive measure aims to enhance safety within the Noida housing communities.
- Country:
- India
The Noida Authority has issued a directive for all group housing societies in the area to remove flower pots from the parapet walls of balcony flats. The move comes after a tragic incident in Pune, where a child lost his life after a flower pot fell from a balcony.
The Authority warned that a First Information Report (FIR) would be filed against the Apartment Owners' Association (AOA) president, secretary, builder, or flat owner should a similar incident occur. The statement highlighted the urgency of the measure following the Pune tragedy, which gained attention on social media.
Resident Prashant Gunjan backed the measure, praising it as a proactive step towards preventing accidents related to falling flower pots from balcony parapet walls. The Authority's action seeks to avert further mishaps and ensure safer living conditions within the Noida community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
