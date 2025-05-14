Left Menu

Thailand Cracks Down on Illegal E-Waste Imports

Thai authorities seized 238 tons of illegally imported electronic waste at Bangkok's port. Declared as mixed metal scrap from the U.S., the waste included circuit boards posing significant environmental risks. The seizure is part of efforts to combat rising global e-waste, which reached 62 million tons in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:42 IST
Thailand Cracks Down on Illegal E-Waste Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai officials announced on Wednesday the seizure of 238 tons of illegally imported electronic waste from the United States at Bangkok's port. This marks one of the largest seizures of its kind this year, highlighting a significant environmental threat.

The contraband, transported in 10 large containers, was labeled as mixed metal scrap but actually contained circuit boards mixed with metal scrap, Theeraj Athanavanich, director-general of the Customs Department, reported. The discovery came during a routine container inspection.

A recent UN report points to globally escalating electronic waste, with 62 million tons amassed in 2022, projected to escalate to 82 million tons by 2030. Theeraj stated that Thai authorities aim to press charges for falsely declaring goods and illegally importing e-waste, with plans to return the waste to its origin. Furthermore, there is suspicion and investigation into factories in Samut Sakhon, potentially linked to the illicit imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025