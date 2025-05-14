Thailand Cracks Down on Illegal E-Waste Imports

Thai officials announced on Wednesday the seizure of 238 tons of illegally imported electronic waste from the United States at Bangkok's port. This marks one of the largest seizures of its kind this year, highlighting a significant environmental threat.

The contraband, transported in 10 large containers, was labeled as mixed metal scrap but actually contained circuit boards mixed with metal scrap, Theeraj Athanavanich, director-general of the Customs Department, reported. The discovery came during a routine container inspection.

A recent UN report points to globally escalating electronic waste, with 62 million tons amassed in 2022, projected to escalate to 82 million tons by 2030. Theeraj stated that Thai authorities aim to press charges for falsely declaring goods and illegally importing e-waste, with plans to return the waste to its origin. Furthermore, there is suspicion and investigation into factories in Samut Sakhon, potentially linked to the illicit imports.

