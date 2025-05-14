Unveiling New Secrets of the Iconic Archaeopteryx Fossil

A recent in-depth analysis of a remarkably preserved Archaeopteryx fossil in Chicago's Field Museum has uncovered previously unknown features, offering fresh insights into its anatomy. The study sheds light on the earliest-known bird's feathers, flight capabilities, and adaptations for ground living.

Researchers utilized advanced techniques, including UV light and CT scans, to examine the fossil, which hails from southern Germany. Their findings revealed specialized tertial feathers and highly developed toe pads. These evolutionary traits suggest that while Archaeopteryx was capable of flight, it spent a substantial amount of time on the ground, even climbing trees.

The study, published in the journal Nature, highlights the Archaeopteryx as an evolutionary icon, crucially demonstrating that birds descended from dinosaurs. The fossil's features enrich understanding of early avian evolution, particularly regarding flight origins and the transition from dinosaurian ancestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)