Unveiling New Secrets of the Iconic Archaeopteryx Fossil

A new study on a well-preserved Archaeopteryx fossil in Chicago unveils surprising features of the earliest-known bird. By using UV light and CT scans, researchers have found specialized tertial feathers and traits indicating Archaeopteryx's ability both to fly and spend significant time on the ground.

Updated: 14-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent in-depth analysis of a remarkably preserved Archaeopteryx fossil in Chicago's Field Museum has uncovered previously unknown features, offering fresh insights into its anatomy. The study sheds light on the earliest-known bird's feathers, flight capabilities, and adaptations for ground living.

Researchers utilized advanced techniques, including UV light and CT scans, to examine the fossil, which hails from southern Germany. Their findings revealed specialized tertial feathers and highly developed toe pads. These evolutionary traits suggest that while Archaeopteryx was capable of flight, it spent a substantial amount of time on the ground, even climbing trees.

The study, published in the journal Nature, highlights the Archaeopteryx as an evolutionary icon, crucially demonstrating that birds descended from dinosaurs. The fossil's features enrich understanding of early avian evolution, particularly regarding flight origins and the transition from dinosaurian ancestors.

