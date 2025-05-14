Palakkad Smart City Initiative Advances with Major Tender Invitation
The Kerala government has announced a major infrastructure development project under the Palakkad Smart City initiative, part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore for the first phase, aims to enhance infrastructure in the area over the next four years.
The Kerala government has taken significant steps towards enhancing infrastructure, inviting tenders for a major project under the Palakkad Smart City initiative. This development is part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.
The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) announced the tender on Wednesday, focusing on the development of infrastructure at Puthussery Central and Kannambra in the Palakkad Smart City (Integrated Manufacturing Cluster).
The project, estimated at Rs 1,100 crore for the first phase, is targeted for completion within four years. An EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract will cover design, construction, and maintenance, including internal roads, drainage, bridges, and more.
