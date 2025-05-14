Left Menu

Palakkad Smart City Initiative Advances with Major Tender Invitation

The Kerala government has announced a major infrastructure development project under the Palakkad Smart City initiative, part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore for the first phase, aims to enhance infrastructure in the area over the next four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:17 IST
Palakkad Smart City Initiative Advances with Major Tender Invitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken significant steps towards enhancing infrastructure, inviting tenders for a major project under the Palakkad Smart City initiative. This development is part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) announced the tender on Wednesday, focusing on the development of infrastructure at Puthussery Central and Kannambra in the Palakkad Smart City (Integrated Manufacturing Cluster).

The project, estimated at Rs 1,100 crore for the first phase, is targeted for completion within four years. An EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract will cover design, construction, and maintenance, including internal roads, drainage, bridges, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025