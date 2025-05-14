Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Three Lives in Odisha

Lightning struck three family members in Odisha's Koraput district, killing them instantly under a tree during a storm. The deceased, including a 13-year-old girl, a man, and a woman, have been identified. Authorities have sanctioned immediate financial assistance for the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:25 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Three Lives in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three family members lost their lives to a lightning strike in Odisha's Koraput district. The incident took place in Kandha Putabandha village under Pottangi block at approximately 12:30 PM on Wednesday.

The victims, including 49-year-old Gamel Krishna, his 13-year-old daughter Gamel Kami, and a 35-year-old relative named Gamel Tumbai, were working in a field when they sought refuge under a tree during a thunderstorm, only to be fatally struck by lightning moments later.

Bahadur Singh Dharua, the Tehsildar of Pottangi, confirmed the recovery of the bodies and announced an immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 each to the victims' families, with further aid to follow according to government regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025