Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Three Lives in Odisha

In a tragic turn of events, three family members lost their lives to a lightning strike in Odisha's Koraput district. The incident took place in Kandha Putabandha village under Pottangi block at approximately 12:30 PM on Wednesday.

The victims, including 49-year-old Gamel Krishna, his 13-year-old daughter Gamel Kami, and a 35-year-old relative named Gamel Tumbai, were working in a field when they sought refuge under a tree during a thunderstorm, only to be fatally struck by lightning moments later.

Bahadur Singh Dharua, the Tehsildar of Pottangi, confirmed the recovery of the bodies and announced an immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 each to the victims' families, with further aid to follow according to government regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)