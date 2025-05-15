Left Menu

Bengaluru Pharma Firm Eliminates Organic Solvent Use in Drug Manufacturing

A Bengaluru pharmaceutical company has pioneered a technology to remove organic solvents in drug production, enhancing safety for consumers and the environment. This innovation marks significant progress in pharmaceutical science. The continuous process method by Steerlife offers a solvent-free drug manufacturing technology.

A Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm has announced a breakthrough in drug manufacturing technology, eliminating the need for organic solvents. This move promises to enhance both consumer safety and environmental protection.

Indu Bhushan, CEO & Director of Steerlife, revealed that this innovation addresses longstanding challenges within the pharmaceutical sector. Traditionally, the drug development process involved adding and later removing solvents, a method susceptible to leaving trace amounts of harmful residue in the final product.

Steerlife's new technology, through a continuous processing method, renders the solvent addition step unnecessary, thereby streamlining production. From 2026, several key drugs will be released using this solvent-free technology, marking a shift from the research phase to market availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

