Bengaluru Pharma Firm Eliminates Organic Solvent Use in Drug Manufacturing
A Bengaluru pharmaceutical company has pioneered a technology to remove organic solvents in drug production, enhancing safety for consumers and the environment. This innovation marks significant progress in pharmaceutical science. The continuous process method by Steerlife offers a solvent-free drug manufacturing technology.
A Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm has announced a breakthrough in drug manufacturing technology, eliminating the need for organic solvents. This move promises to enhance both consumer safety and environmental protection.
Indu Bhushan, CEO & Director of Steerlife, revealed that this innovation addresses longstanding challenges within the pharmaceutical sector. Traditionally, the drug development process involved adding and later removing solvents, a method susceptible to leaving trace amounts of harmful residue in the final product.
Steerlife's new technology, through a continuous processing method, renders the solvent addition step unnecessary, thereby streamlining production. From 2026, several key drugs will be released using this solvent-free technology, marking a shift from the research phase to market availability.
