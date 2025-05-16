Delhi Expands Piped Natural Gas Connections to Rural Villages

In a significant move towards cleaner fuel adoption, the Delhi government has started expanding Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to 111 villages around the capital's periphery. The initiative aims to address the decades-long challenge of providing socio-economically disadvantaged communities with reliable access to clean cooking fuels.

Partnering with Indraprastha Gas Limited and other city gas distribution companies, the government plans to replace traditional biomass and LPG usage with safer and more affordable piped gas connections. This project is part of a broader plan to connect all 357 villages in the region to the PNG network by 2025.

The PNG expansion is not only a crucial step towards reducing indoor air pollution and premature deaths but also a significant effort to ensure health and environmental security in rural Delhi. Experts underline the gendered impact of this transition, noting its importance for improving the health of women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)