Tiger Terror: The Unfolding Drama of a Man-Eater Hunt

A tense search operation is underway in Kalikavu, where forest teams, armed with tranquilizer guns and accompanied by kumki elephants, are seeking to capture a tiger responsible for the death of a rubber-tapping worker. The strategic effort involves camera traps and cages set up throughout the region.

The tragic incident unfolded when 45-year-old Gafoor was attacked and dragged away by a tiger, prompting protests from locals who demanded both compensation and preventative measures. Assurances from forest officials regarding enhanced compensation and employment for Gafoor's family helped quell the unrest.

In response to allegations of forest department neglect, State Forest Minister A K Saseendran ordered an investigation. The urgency of capturing the tiger remains, as authorities deploy additional resources, including thermal drone cameras, to locate and subdue the elusive predator.

