Left Menu

Tiger Terror: The Unfolding Drama of a Man-Eater Hunt

In Kalikavu, forest teams, equipped with tranquilizer guns and kumki elephants, are on a mission to capture a tiger that killed a rubber-tapper. After the attack on Gafoor, protests erupted, demanding compensation and action. Authorities assured compensation and began operations to capture the tiger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:35 IST
Tiger Terror: The Unfolding Drama of a Man-Eater Hunt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense search operation is underway in Kalikavu, where forest teams, armed with tranquilizer guns and accompanied by kumki elephants, are seeking to capture a tiger responsible for the death of a rubber-tapping worker. The strategic effort involves camera traps and cages set up throughout the region.

The tragic incident unfolded when 45-year-old Gafoor was attacked and dragged away by a tiger, prompting protests from locals who demanded both compensation and preventative measures. Assurances from forest officials regarding enhanced compensation and employment for Gafoor's family helped quell the unrest.

In response to allegations of forest department neglect, State Forest Minister A K Saseendran ordered an investigation. The urgency of capturing the tiger remains, as authorities deploy additional resources, including thermal drone cameras, to locate and subdue the elusive predator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025