Student Union Ramps Up Protests Over Kohima-Jessami Road Neglect
The Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU) of Nagaland's Phek district is increasing its protest activities against delays in constructing the Kohima-Jessami road. Key demands include timely completion and better maintenance amid hardships faced by commuters. The union plans to continue agitations until effective action is taken.
- Country:
- India
The Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU), leading the charge in Phek district of Nagaland, is set to escalate its protest over the delays plaguing the vital Kohima-Jessami road construction. This key route, integral to commuters between Kohima and districts such as Phek, Meluri, and Kiphire, remains in a perilous state.
Protests erupted earlier this week, driven by CSU's criticism of the road's 'dilapidated and unsafe' conditions, greatly impacting local travelers. Action has included vehicle restrictions for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and their partner, Ratna Infrastructure Project Private Ltd.
Despite submissions to contractors as early as May, CSU President Pfhulo Sara states little progress has been made. CSU plans to launch its third protest phase, involving black flag demonstrations, as they advocate for infrastructure accountability and public welfare in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SFO Cracks Down on Bribery in Infrastructure Sector
Adani Enterprises Soars with 26% EBITDA Growth, Expanding Infrastructure Ventures
Major Bribery Investigation Targets British Infrastructure Firm
Mascot Infrastructure Launches Ambitious Industrial City in Gujarat
Delhi's Early Showers: Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure