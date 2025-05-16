Student Union Ramps Up Protests Over Kohima-Jessami Road Neglect

The Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU), leading the charge in Phek district of Nagaland, is set to escalate its protest over the delays plaguing the vital Kohima-Jessami road construction. This key route, integral to commuters between Kohima and districts such as Phek, Meluri, and Kiphire, remains in a perilous state.

Protests erupted earlier this week, driven by CSU's criticism of the road's 'dilapidated and unsafe' conditions, greatly impacting local travelers. Action has included vehicle restrictions for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and their partner, Ratna Infrastructure Project Private Ltd.

Despite submissions to contractors as early as May, CSU President Pfhulo Sara states little progress has been made. CSU plans to launch its third protest phase, involving black flag demonstrations, as they advocate for infrastructure accountability and public welfare in the region.

