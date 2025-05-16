Left Menu

Student Union Ramps Up Protests Over Kohima-Jessami Road Neglect

The Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU) of Nagaland's Phek district is increasing its protest activities against delays in constructing the Kohima-Jessami road. Key demands include timely completion and better maintenance amid hardships faced by commuters. The union plans to continue agitations until effective action is taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:51 IST
Student Union Ramps Up Protests Over Kohima-Jessami Road Neglect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU), leading the charge in Phek district of Nagaland, is set to escalate its protest over the delays plaguing the vital Kohima-Jessami road construction. This key route, integral to commuters between Kohima and districts such as Phek, Meluri, and Kiphire, remains in a perilous state.

Protests erupted earlier this week, driven by CSU's criticism of the road's 'dilapidated and unsafe' conditions, greatly impacting local travelers. Action has included vehicle restrictions for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and their partner, Ratna Infrastructure Project Private Ltd.

Despite submissions to contractors as early as May, CSU President Pfhulo Sara states little progress has been made. CSU plans to launch its third protest phase, involving black flag demonstrations, as they advocate for infrastructure accountability and public welfare in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025