Tragic Drowning Claims Lives of Two Teenagers

In a heart-wrenching incident, two teenage boys lost their lives to drowning in the Kishtwar district, according to local police reports.

The tragedy unfolded at the Pani nullah in the Thathri area, where the 17 and 18-year-old boys were taking a bath.

Their bodies were recovered and, after undergoing a post-mortem examination, were handed over to their grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)