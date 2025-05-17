Delhi Steps Up Monsoon Readiness with Infrastructure Overhaul
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced that over 66% of desilting efforts have been completed with 190 pumps ready for deployment. Plans include constructing roads along Najafgarh drain and developing 'Atal Park' to enhance urban greenery on reclaimed land in Uttam Nagar.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that more than 66% of the city's desilting work has been finished, with 190 pumps set to combat waterlogging ahead of the monsoon. This revelation came during her review meeting with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.
Gupta emphasized the urgency of completing the desilting process by May 31. She underscored the use of modern machinery, including hydraulic excavators and trash skimmers, to expedite the task.
Apart from desilting and pump deployment, Gupta unveiled plans for the construction of roads along the Najafgarh drain and the development of a new park, 'Atal Park', aimed at promoting biodiversity and urban greenery in Uttam Nagar.
