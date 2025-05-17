Left Menu

Dholera's Rise: The Next Real Estate Hotspot

Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) in Gujarat, India, is experiencing significant land price appreciation due to growing investor interest and major infrastructure projects. Prices have surged up to 10 times within the past decade. This increase supports Dholera's emergence as a promising real estate and investment destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:46 IST
In the span of a decade, Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) in Gujarat has witnessed a remarkable surge in land prices, jumping nearly 10 times. This vast appreciation is attributed to increased investor interest and significant infrastructure projects, as reported by developers.

According to industry data, land prices within various Town Planning (TP) Schemes in Dholera now range from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per square yard. Lalit Parihar, founder and Managing Director of Dholera-based Aaiji Group, notes that for other TP schemes, prices vary between Rs 3,000 and Rs 7,000 per square yard, reflecting substantial growth over the period.

Major infrastructure developments, including an international cargo airport and the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, scheduled to become operational in 2025, are driving the region's expansion. Moreover, connectivity projects like the Bhimnath-Dholera rail line and Vande Metro are set to further enhance investor confidence. Parihar suggests this anticipation underpins the area's promising real estate potential, attracting over 100 companies, including Tata Electronics' sizeable semiconductor venture.

