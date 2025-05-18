Left Menu

Destructive Storms Sweep Across Midwest and South: A Trail of Tragedy

A series of severe storms swept through the Midwest and South, leaving at least 27 dead, primarily in Kentucky. The storms triggered tornadoes, causing widespread destruction and prompting rescue efforts. Missouri and Virginia were also hit, with numerous fatalities and damages. Residents are urged to remain vigilant as more severe weather is forecasted.

Updated: 18-05-2025 03:18 IST
Severe storms ravaged parts of the Midwest and South, claiming at least 27 lives, predominantly in Kentucky. Tornadoes, likely responsible for much of the devastation, destroyed homes, and emergency services are working tirelessly to locate survivors. Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 18 deaths, with 17 victims in Laurel County and one in Pulaski County.

The storms disrupted lives drastically. Residents like Kayla Patterson and her family took shelter in their basements, listening to the chaos unfold as winds scattered debris. Damage assessments continue, with emergency shelters opening and donations pouring in. The National Weather Service is yet to confirm the tornadoes officially.

In Missouri, the storms resulted in multiple fatalities, including casualties in St. Louis, where a likely tornado hit. The region saw homes and buildings, like the Forest Park area, severely damaged. As the threat continues, meteorologists warn of further severe weather across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and surrounding regions, advising preparedness and swift actions in response to warnings.

