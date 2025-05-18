Left Menu

Russia's Ballistic Missile Move: A Show of Power or Intimidation?

Ukraine's military intelligence reported that Russia plans a ballistic missile launch to intimidate. The launch, scheduled from Sverdlovsk, has a range over 10,000 kilometers, signaling potential threats to Ukraine and Western nations. This action raises concerns about escalating military tensions amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:50 IST
Russia's Ballistic Missile Move: A Show of Power or Intimidation?
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military intelligence has issued a warning about Russia's plans to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile late on Sunday. The move is perceived as an act of intimidation not only towards Ukraine but also towards Western nations.

According to a statement from the GUR agency via the Telegram app, the missile launch is set to commence from Russia's Sverdlovsk region. The missile's expected range exceeds 10,000 kilometers, approximately 6,200 miles, which underscores the potential reach and impact of the launch.

This development adds a new layer of tension to the already strained relations between Russia, Ukraine, and the West, as the international community watches closely for further actions and responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

