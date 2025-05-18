Tragic Inferno Claims Eight Lives in Solapur Textile Factory

A catastrophic fire erupted in Central Textile Mills in Solapur, Maharashtra, early Sunday, leading to the deaths of eight individuals, officials reported.

The blaze, initially suspected to be ignited by a circuit short, started around 3:45 am at the factory located on Akkalkot Road, about 400 km from Mumbai.

Among the deceased are the factory's owner, Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri, his family members including a toddler grandson, and four workers. Fire Brigade teams battled the intense flames for over five hours to bring the situation under control.

