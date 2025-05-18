Tragic Inferno Claims Eight Lives in Solapur Textile Factory
A devastating fire broke out at Central Textile Mills in Maharashtra's Solapur district, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals, including the factory owner, his family, and workers. The fire, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, took hours for fire brigades to control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic fire erupted in Central Textile Mills in Solapur, Maharashtra, early Sunday, leading to the deaths of eight individuals, officials reported.
The blaze, initially suspected to be ignited by a circuit short, started around 3:45 am at the factory located on Akkalkot Road, about 400 km from Mumbai.
Among the deceased are the factory's owner, Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri, his family members including a toddler grandson, and four workers. Fire Brigade teams battled the intense flames for over five hours to bring the situation under control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government Staff Benefit from Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp
Wedding with a Purpose: A Road to Change in Maharashtra
Cry for Justice: Maharashtra Farmers' Loan Woes Spotlighted by Raju Shetti
Target Learning Ventures Revolutionizes Maharashtra Board Results Access
Nominate Young Trailblazers: Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 Opens for Entries