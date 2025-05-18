Left Menu

Tragic Inferno Claims Eight Lives in Solapur Textile Factory

A devastating fire broke out at Central Textile Mills in Maharashtra's Solapur district, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals, including the factory owner, his family, and workers. The fire, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, took hours for fire brigades to control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:32 IST
Tragic Inferno Claims Eight Lives in Solapur Textile Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic fire erupted in Central Textile Mills in Solapur, Maharashtra, early Sunday, leading to the deaths of eight individuals, officials reported.

The blaze, initially suspected to be ignited by a circuit short, started around 3:45 am at the factory located on Akkalkot Road, about 400 km from Mumbai.

Among the deceased are the factory's owner, Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri, his family members including a toddler grandson, and four workers. Fire Brigade teams battled the intense flames for over five hours to bring the situation under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025