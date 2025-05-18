Tragic Blaze near Charminar: Hyderabad Mourns
A devastating fire near the Charminar in Hyderabad claimed 17 lives, predominantly children. The fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, engulfed a building with jewellery shops below and residences above. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences and prayed for the injured's recovery.
A tragic fire incident unfolded near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad, resulting in the loss of 17 lives, with many victims being children. The blaze is suspected to have started from a short circuit in a building that housed jewellery shops on the ground floor and residences above.
The fire led to severe smoke inhalation as the smoke spread rapidly, causing suffocation among the residents. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. It underscores the critical need for stringent safety measures in buildings.
In response to the tragedy, President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. She extended her condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.
