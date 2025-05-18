COAI Accuses Mumbai Metro of Monopolistic Practices

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) accused the Mumbai Metro of attempting to charge monopolistic fees for mobile network access. The COAI argues that under existing rules, public authorities are obliged to grant Right of Way to telecom operators in public spaces.

COAI stated that telecom providers had proposed a shared network to minimize interruptions, but this was disregarded by the Metro. The organization noted that Mumbai Metro had monopolized connectivity through a third-party vendor, aiming to secure higher rents unjustly.

According to COAI Director General S P Kochhar, Mumbai Metro's actions directly conflict with the Telecommunication Act and Right of Way rules, which prevent public authorities from denying access in public spaces. Kochhar emphasized that such network deployments occur without additional fees in other key public infrastructure sites, highlighting the injustice of the Metro's approach.

