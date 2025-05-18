Tragic Fire Near Charminar Claims 17 Lives, Including 8 Children

A devastating fire claimed 17 lives, including those of eight children, when it engulfed a building near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar on Sunday. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, swept through the premises, leading to asphyxiation for most victims.

The fire department reported that the incident occurred in Gulzar Houz, where a narrow staircase was the sole escape route. Despite the rapid response, the lives lost included members of a family who had been residing in the area for over a century. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, announcing ex-gratia for the deceased's relatives.

An inquiry has been launched into the incident. Fire department officials managed to evacuate several individuals, preventing a more significant tragedy. The blaze underscores the urgent need for improved safety measures in the city's aged infrastructure.

