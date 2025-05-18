Left Menu

Tragic Fire Near Charminar Claims 17 Lives, Including 8 Children

A fire, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, broke out in a building near Charminar, Hyderabad, claiming 17 lives, including eight children. The building housed jewellery shops and residential flats. Most deaths occurred due to asphyxiation. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:18 IST
Tragic Fire Near Charminar Claims 17 Lives, Including 8 Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire claimed 17 lives, including those of eight children, when it engulfed a building near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar on Sunday. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, swept through the premises, leading to asphyxiation for most victims.

The fire department reported that the incident occurred in Gulzar Houz, where a narrow staircase was the sole escape route. Despite the rapid response, the lives lost included members of a family who had been residing in the area for over a century. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, announcing ex-gratia for the deceased's relatives.

An inquiry has been launched into the incident. Fire department officials managed to evacuate several individuals, preventing a more significant tragedy. The blaze underscores the urgent need for improved safety measures in the city's aged infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025