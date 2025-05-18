Tragic Fire Near Charminar Claims 17 Lives, Including 8 Children
A fire, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, broke out in a building near Charminar, Hyderabad, claiming 17 lives, including eight children. The building housed jewellery shops and residential flats. Most deaths occurred due to asphyxiation. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident.
A devastating fire claimed 17 lives, including those of eight children, when it engulfed a building near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar on Sunday. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, swept through the premises, leading to asphyxiation for most victims.
The fire department reported that the incident occurred in Gulzar Houz, where a narrow staircase was the sole escape route. Despite the rapid response, the lives lost included members of a family who had been residing in the area for over a century. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, announcing ex-gratia for the deceased's relatives.
An inquiry has been launched into the incident. Fire department officials managed to evacuate several individuals, preventing a more significant tragedy. The blaze underscores the urgent need for improved safety measures in the city's aged infrastructure.
