Left Menu

Fierce Storms Devastate Northwestern Pakistan: Lives Lost, Injuries Reported

A severe storm hit Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing three people, including a child, and injuring eleven in Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda. Emergency services and local officials are responding with assurances of support to affected families, and public advisories are in place to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:01 IST
Fierce Storms Devastate Northwestern Pakistan: Lives Lost, Injuries Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, a severe storm swept through Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda districts in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claiming three lives, including a child, and injuring 11 others.

The storm unleashed powerful winds in Peshawar, causing devastation. Among the casualties, two individuals died at the Ghanta Ghar vegetable market when a massive tree was uprooted. Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram spearheaded emergency reviews, extending condolences and assuring the community of administrative support.

Authorities urged citizens to avoid venturing outdoors amid adverse weather and keep a safe distance from power lines and unstable infrastructure. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 teams are diligently removing debris and assisting victims, with hospitals on standby for medical aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025