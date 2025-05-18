Fierce Storms Devastate Northwestern Pakistan: Lives Lost, Injuries Reported
A severe storm hit Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing three people, including a child, and injuring eleven in Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda. Emergency services and local officials are responding with assurances of support to affected families, and public advisories are in place to prevent further incidents.
In a tragic turn of events, a severe storm swept through Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda districts in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claiming three lives, including a child, and injuring 11 others.
The storm unleashed powerful winds in Peshawar, causing devastation. Among the casualties, two individuals died at the Ghanta Ghar vegetable market when a massive tree was uprooted. Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram spearheaded emergency reviews, extending condolences and assuring the community of administrative support.
Authorities urged citizens to avoid venturing outdoors amid adverse weather and keep a safe distance from power lines and unstable infrastructure. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 teams are diligently removing debris and assisting victims, with hospitals on standby for medical aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
