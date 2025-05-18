Fierce Storms Devastate Northwestern Pakistan: Lives Lost, Injuries Reported

In a tragic turn of events, a severe storm swept through Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda districts in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claiming three lives, including a child, and injuring 11 others.

The storm unleashed powerful winds in Peshawar, causing devastation. Among the casualties, two individuals died at the Ghanta Ghar vegetable market when a massive tree was uprooted. Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram spearheaded emergency reviews, extending condolences and assuring the community of administrative support.

Authorities urged citizens to avoid venturing outdoors amid adverse weather and keep a safe distance from power lines and unstable infrastructure. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 teams are diligently removing debris and assisting victims, with hospitals on standby for medical aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)