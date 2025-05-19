Sudan's Silent Threat: Explosive Remnants Endanger Returnees

In Khartoum, a grim reality unfolds as ammunition and missiles litter the streets, posing serious threats to families returning home. Civilians live in constant fear, with unexploded shells causing anxiety and danger in the heart of Sudan's capital.

The Sudanese and U.N. teams struggle to make the city safe amidst ongoing conflict and traumatic memories. Resource shortages, exacerbated by U.S. aid cuts, hinder their efforts. At least 16 civilian deaths have heightened the urgency for de-mining operations.

Volunteers tackle risky clearance operations, conveying the magnitude of a problem exacerbated by logistical challenges. Meanwhile, the city mourns young victims like Muazar, echoing the dire need for comprehensive support and effective action from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)