Sudan's Silent Threat: Explosive Remnants Endanger Returnees

In war-torn Khartoum, unexploded ordnance remains a major threat as families return to their homes. Clearance teams struggle with insufficient resources amidst ongoing conflicts. Over 12,000 devices have been destroyed, yet many areas remain perilous due to funding and logistical challenges. Volunteer groups lend critical support to the under-equipped teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Khartoum, a grim reality unfolds as ammunition and missiles litter the streets, posing serious threats to families returning home. Civilians live in constant fear, with unexploded shells causing anxiety and danger in the heart of Sudan's capital.

The Sudanese and U.N. teams struggle to make the city safe amidst ongoing conflict and traumatic memories. Resource shortages, exacerbated by U.S. aid cuts, hinder their efforts. At least 16 civilian deaths have heightened the urgency for de-mining operations.

Volunteers tackle risky clearance operations, conveying the magnitude of a problem exacerbated by logistical challenges. Meanwhile, the city mourns young victims like Muazar, echoing the dire need for comprehensive support and effective action from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

