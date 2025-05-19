Bengaluru's 'Rain Havoc' Sparks Infrastructure Debate
A woman's death in Bengaluru highlights the city's infrastructure woes amid heavy rains. The BJP criticizes the Congress government for inadequate preparedness and spending, while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar promises long-term improvements, acknowledging ongoing infrastructure challenges.
A fatal wall collapse in Bengaluru during heavy rains has ignited a political storm over the city's infrastructure. A 35-year-old woman's death on Monday underlines serious civic issues, with the opposition BJP criticizing the Congress-led government for its inadequate response and ineffective spending.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar acknowledged the city's historic infrastructure challenges aggravated by the downpour. While stating the problems are not new, he committed to implementing long-term, sustainable solutions, rather than relying on temporary fixes.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders like CN Ashwath Narayan and Sunil Kumar Karkala took to social media to demand transparency on infrastructure spending, asserting a lack of development has resulted in "Submerged Bengaluru." The political blame game continues as both government and opposition address the city's urgent needs.
