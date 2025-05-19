Left Menu

Bengaluru's 'Rain Havoc' Sparks Infrastructure Debate

A woman's death in Bengaluru highlights the city's infrastructure woes amid heavy rains. The BJP criticizes the Congress government for inadequate preparedness and spending, while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar promises long-term improvements, acknowledging ongoing infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:05 IST
Bengaluru's 'Rain Havoc' Sparks Infrastructure Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal wall collapse in Bengaluru during heavy rains has ignited a political storm over the city's infrastructure. A 35-year-old woman's death on Monday underlines serious civic issues, with the opposition BJP criticizing the Congress-led government for its inadequate response and ineffective spending.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar acknowledged the city's historic infrastructure challenges aggravated by the downpour. While stating the problems are not new, he committed to implementing long-term, sustainable solutions, rather than relying on temporary fixes.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders like CN Ashwath Narayan and Sunil Kumar Karkala took to social media to demand transparency on infrastructure spending, asserting a lack of development has resulted in "Submerged Bengaluru." The political blame game continues as both government and opposition address the city's urgent needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025