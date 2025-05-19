China Prepares Tianwen-2 Asteroid Mission for May Launch
China is gearing up to launch its Tianwen-2 asteroid probe at the end of May. The mission, aimed at collecting samples from near-Earth asteroids, marks China's first interplanetary sample collection attempt. The probe has been moved to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre for final inspections.
China is on the brink of launching its pioneering Tianwen-2 asteroid probe in late May, according to reports from state media outlet CCTV.
This mission will mark the country's inaugural attempt to retrieve samples from interplanetary space, specifically from near-Earth asteroids.
Tianwen-2 has been transported to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre and will proceed with its launch following successful inspections.
