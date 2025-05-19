Left Menu

China Prepares Tianwen-2 Asteroid Mission for May Launch

China is gearing up to launch its Tianwen-2 asteroid probe at the end of May. The mission, aimed at collecting samples from near-Earth asteroids, marks China's first interplanetary sample collection attempt. The probe has been moved to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre for final inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is on the brink of launching its pioneering Tianwen-2 asteroid probe in late May, according to reports from state media outlet CCTV.

This mission will mark the country's inaugural attempt to retrieve samples from interplanetary space, specifically from near-Earth asteroids.

Tianwen-2 has been transported to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre and will proceed with its launch following successful inspections.

