Blaze Ravages Bhopal Garment Shop, No Casualties Reported
A fire destroyed a garment shop in Bhopal's Malviya Nagar area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Officials believe an electrical short circuit sparked the blaze, which was controlled in 30 minutes using one fire tender and three water tankers.
A garment shop in Bhopal's bustling Malviya Nagar area was gutted by a fire on Monday evening, though no casualties were reported, according to officials.
The blaze erupted around 6 pm and was swiftly brought under control within 30 minutes. Bhopal Municipal Corporation's in-charge officer, Saurabh Kumar Patel, stated that the shop, brimming with clothes, was reduced to ashes.
Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit as the likely cause. Due to the weekly holiday, the area experienced less footfall, thus preventing potential injuries. Firefighters deployed a fire tender and three water tankers to extinguish the flames, Patel added.
