China's Bold Step to Space: Tianwen-2 Asteroid Probe

China plans to launch the asteroid probe Tianwen-2 at the end of May, marking the country's first mission to collect samples from interplanetary space. The probe has been transported to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre and will be launched after inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is gearing up for a significant space exploration milestone as it prepares to launch the near-Earth asteroid probe Tianwen-2 by late May. This mission is China's inaugural attempt to collect samples from interplanetary space, underscoring its growing prowess in space exploration.

According to state media outlet CCTV, the Tianwen-2 probe was transported to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre's launch area on May 14. The probe will undergo comprehensive inspections before getting the green light for takeoff.

This mission represents a major step for China in its quest to become a leading player in the global space race, and it comes amid a series of successful space ventures by the nation in recent years.

