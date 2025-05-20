China's Bold Step to Space: Tianwen-2 Asteroid Probe

China is gearing up for a significant space exploration milestone as it prepares to launch the near-Earth asteroid probe Tianwen-2 by late May. This mission is China's inaugural attempt to collect samples from interplanetary space, underscoring its growing prowess in space exploration.

According to state media outlet CCTV, the Tianwen-2 probe was transported to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre's launch area on May 14. The probe will undergo comprehensive inspections before getting the green light for takeoff.

This mission represents a major step for China in its quest to become a leading player in the global space race, and it comes amid a series of successful space ventures by the nation in recent years.

