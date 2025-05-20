Bengaluru Battles Torrential Rains: Authorities Scramble to Mitigate Flooding

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and a yellow alert for other parts of Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall that may lead to urban flooding.

IMD Bengaluru Centre Director N Puviarasu highlighted the city's vulnerability due to its concrete structures which impede water drainage, necessitating a proactive alert.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that flooding problems have been resolved in 70% of identified areas, with extensive infrastructure work on stormwater drains underway to alleviate future risks.

