Bengaluru Battles Torrential Rains: Authorities Scramble to Mitigate Flooding

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru, predicting rains of 8-10 cm that could cause flooding issues due to the city's urban concrete landscape. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reports that 70% of identified flood-prone areas have been addressed, with ongoing efforts in remaining locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and a yellow alert for other parts of Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall that may lead to urban flooding.

IMD Bengaluru Centre Director N Puviarasu highlighted the city's vulnerability due to its concrete structures which impede water drainage, necessitating a proactive alert.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that flooding problems have been resolved in 70% of identified areas, with extensive infrastructure work on stormwater drains underway to alleviate future risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

