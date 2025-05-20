Bengaluru Battles Torrential Rains: Authorities Scramble to Mitigate Flooding
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru, predicting rains of 8-10 cm that could cause flooding issues due to the city's urban concrete landscape. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reports that 70% of identified flood-prone areas have been addressed, with ongoing efforts in remaining locations.
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and a yellow alert for other parts of Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall that may lead to urban flooding.
IMD Bengaluru Centre Director N Puviarasu highlighted the city's vulnerability due to its concrete structures which impede water drainage, necessitating a proactive alert.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that flooding problems have been resolved in 70% of identified areas, with extensive infrastructure work on stormwater drains underway to alleviate future risks.
