Tragic Crash in Taiwan: Community Mourns with Flowers and Snacks

A tragic accident occurred in Taiwan where a driver plowed through pedestrians, resulting in three deaths, including two young girls, and leaving several others injured. The driver, a 78-year-old man, is in a coma. President Lai Ching-te has pledged to investigate the accident's cause.

  • Taiwan

In a tragic incident on Monday, a 78-year-old driver in Taiwan struck pedestrians at a bustling intersection, leaving three, including two 12-year-old girls, dead and several others injured.

The accident, which took place in New Taipei, has prompted an outpouring of grief from locals, who left flowers and snacks at the scene in mourning.

With President Lai Ching-te expressing condolences and committing to a swift investigation, efforts are underway to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

