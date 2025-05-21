Tragic Discovery: Tiger Cubs Found Deceased in Corbett Tiger Reserve

The remains of two tiger cubs were unearthed in the Kalagarh range of Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve, according to a statement by officials on Wednesday.

The six-month-old cubs were discovered by forest personnel during routine patrols around a water body, who then reported the find to their superiors.

Deputy Director Rahul Mishra arrived at the location to gather samples as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. Early indications from Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola suggest the cubs fell victim to territorial aggression by another tiger.

