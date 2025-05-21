Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Tiger Cubs Found Deceased in Corbett Tiger Reserve

Two deceased tiger cubs were discovered in the Kalagarh range of Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand. The carcasses, found by forest staff, prompted an investigation by senior officials. Initial reports suggest the cubs were killed by another tiger, illustrating natural territorial behavior among the species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The remains of two tiger cubs were unearthed in the Kalagarh range of Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve, according to a statement by officials on Wednesday.

The six-month-old cubs were discovered by forest personnel during routine patrols around a water body, who then reported the find to their superiors.

Deputy Director Rahul Mishra arrived at the location to gather samples as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. Early indications from Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola suggest the cubs fell victim to territorial aggression by another tiger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

