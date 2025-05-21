Tragic Discovery: Tiger Cubs Found Deceased in Corbett Tiger Reserve
Two deceased tiger cubs were discovered in the Kalagarh range of Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand. The carcasses, found by forest staff, prompted an investigation by senior officials. Initial reports suggest the cubs were killed by another tiger, illustrating natural territorial behavior among the species.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The remains of two tiger cubs were unearthed in the Kalagarh range of Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve, according to a statement by officials on Wednesday.
The six-month-old cubs were discovered by forest personnel during routine patrols around a water body, who then reported the find to their superiors.
Deputy Director Rahul Mishra arrived at the location to gather samples as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. Early indications from Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola suggest the cubs fell victim to territorial aggression by another tiger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Launches 'Doctor Aapke Dwar' and Revives Iconic Ice Rink
Uttarakhand Takes Strides in Health and Sports with New Initiatives
House of Himalayas: Boosting Uttarakhand's Economy and Culture at Airports
Uttarakhand's Double Boost: Women Empowerment and Enhanced Health Services
Uttarakhand Court Steps In: Demolition Row Amid Sensitive Probe