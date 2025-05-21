Left Menu

The Timeless Journey of Light: Understanding Its Mystical Voyage Across the Universe

In a light-polluted San Diego backyard, an astrophysicist reflects on the intriguing properties of light as he captures an image of the distant Pinwheel galaxy. Light, despite its masslessness, travels unchanged across vast distances, sparking thought-provoking discussions on its enigmatic behavior and relativity.

Updated: 21-05-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:04 IST
In the heart of San Diego's light-filled skies, an astrophysicist captures awe-inspiring images of the Pinwheel galaxy using his backyard telescope. The unveiling of this celestial spectacle led to reflective discussions about the endurance of light as it traverses immense cosmic distances.

As light from the Pinwheel galaxy traveled 25 million years to reach Earth, astrophysicist Jarred Roberts and his wife pondered the phenomenon. They explored why light, devoid of mass, manages to remain unchanged during its expansive journey at the universe's top speed.

This scientific musings delve into the properties of light as electromagnetic radiation, unaffected by time, opening a window to understanding relativistic marvels where time and space twist at the universe's extremes, offering perspectives that challenge everyday intuitions.

