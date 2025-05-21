Left Menu

Telangana Braces for Thunderstorm Fury: Precautionary Measures and IMD Alerts

The India Meteorological Department forecasts rain and thunderstorms across Telangana. With districts like Warangal and Nalgonda recording heavy rainfall, officials have been instructed to prevent crop damage and coordinate to address potential issues like waterlogging and traffic congestion in Hyderabad. Precautionary measures are underway across various departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain and thunderstorms across Telangana, prompting state authorities to initiate precautionary measures. The region reported significant rainfall on Wednesday, with Kalleda in Warangal recording 80.5 mm and Thirumalagiri Sagar in Nalgonda measuring 76.5 mm.

On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms are expected in several areas of the state. Heavy rain, along with lightning and gusty winds, is anticipated in isolated zones such as Karimnagar and Peddapalli, while Vikarabad and Sangareddy are also on alert for inclement weather on May 24.

In response, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to ensure precautionary steps, particularly focusing on preventing damage to paddy stocks. Agencies including the GHMC, Hyderabad police, the Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, and departments responsible for traffic and electricity have been directed to collaborate to mitigate issues like waterlogging, traffic snarls, and power disruptions in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

