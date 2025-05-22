Tragic Storm Wreaks Havoc in Gautam Buddh Nagar
A severe storm in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, claimed the lives of three individuals and caused significant damage. A woman and her grandson were killed by a falling grill, while a school teacher died due to a falling tree. The storm uprooted trees, and disrupted power supply, causing traffic congestion.
- Country:
- India
A severe storm swept through Gautam Buddh Nagar, encompassing Noida and Greater Noida, bringing devastation in its wake. Tragically, three lives were claimed by the storm.
In Greater Noida, a 60-year-old woman and her four-year-old grandson were victims of a collapsing grill from a high-rise. The woman died immediately, while her grandson succumbed to injuries later at a hospital. A separate incident in Dadri took the life of a school teacher, identified as Ramkishan, when a tree fell on him.
The storm also wrought havoc by uprooting many trees and traffic poles, disrupting power supply across several areas and leading to traffic jams. Local sources report widespread damage to infrastructure in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- storm
- Greater Noida
- Noida
- deaths
- damage
- infrastructure
- traffic
- weather
- casualties
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
ALSO READ
Ovidio Guzman Poised for U.S. Plea Deal in Drug Trafficking Case
Ovidio Guzmán Nears Plea Deal in U.S. Drug Trafficking Case
This morning, India exercised its right to dismantle terror infrastructure: Misri.
No demonstrable steps by Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure: FS Misri.
Karnataka's Mega Infrastructure Push: D K Shivakumar Meets Nitin Gadkari