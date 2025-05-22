Tragic Storm Wreaks Havoc in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A severe storm swept through Gautam Buddh Nagar, encompassing Noida and Greater Noida, bringing devastation in its wake. Tragically, three lives were claimed by the storm.

In Greater Noida, a 60-year-old woman and her four-year-old grandson were victims of a collapsing grill from a high-rise. The woman died immediately, while her grandson succumbed to injuries later at a hospital. A separate incident in Dadri took the life of a school teacher, identified as Ramkishan, when a tree fell on him.

The storm also wrought havoc by uprooting many trees and traffic poles, disrupting power supply across several areas and leading to traffic jams. Local sources report widespread damage to infrastructure in the area.

