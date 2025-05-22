Prime Minister Modi Unveils Revamped Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in West Bengal

In a significant boost to railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three refurbished Amrit Bharat railway stations in West Bengal on Thursday. The stations include Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara, and Joychandi Pahar, part of the 103 stations revamped across the nation under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The revamped stations now feature enhanced passenger facilities, including accessibility improvements for persons with disabilities and aesthetic enhancements such as notable artwork. Panagarh station, catering to both military personnel and industrial areas, has a new station building and upgraded security measures.

Meanwhile, Joychandi Pahar station's makeover includes the addition of Madhubani art paintings and improved amenities. Kalyani Ghoshpara has also seen significant upgrades, reinforcing its role in connecting key academic and medical institutions in the region. All stations now provide ramps, improved toilets, and booking counters for a more inclusive experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)