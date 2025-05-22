Tragedy Strikes: Cousins Drown in Delhi Canal

A tragic incident unfolded in outer north Delhi as two cousin brothers drowned and two others went missing after being caught in strong water currents in the Munak canal on Thursday. The canal, which carries water from Haryana to Delhi, witnessed the unfortunate accident around 12 pm.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outernorth, Nidhin Valsan, the victims were between 13 and 18 years old. They were part of a group that included eight individuals, who went to collect fodder for a gaushala. Among them were Waqil, his two sons, the sons of his two brothers-in-law, his brother's son, and two other minors.

Rescue efforts were promptly launched by teams from the fire brigade, local police, and disaster response units. They have managed to recover two bodies, while the search continues for the two missing minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)