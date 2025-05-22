Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Cousins Drown in Delhi Canal

Two cousin brothers drowned and two others are missing after being swept away by strong currents in Delhi's Munak canal. The incident occurred while they were bathing. Rescue operations, involving fire brigade and local police, were deployed immediately. Two bodies have been recovered while two minors remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Cousins Drown in Delhi Canal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in outer north Delhi as two cousin brothers drowned and two others went missing after being caught in strong water currents in the Munak canal on Thursday. The canal, which carries water from Haryana to Delhi, witnessed the unfortunate accident around 12 pm.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outernorth, Nidhin Valsan, the victims were between 13 and 18 years old. They were part of a group that included eight individuals, who went to collect fodder for a gaushala. Among them were Waqil, his two sons, the sons of his two brothers-in-law, his brother's son, and two other minors.

Rescue efforts were promptly launched by teams from the fire brigade, local police, and disaster response units. They have managed to recover two bodies, while the search continues for the two missing minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025