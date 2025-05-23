Left Menu

Delhi's Cleanliness Revolution Underway: Streets Shine as Silt Disappears

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces significant progress in Delhi's mega cleanliness drive, covering 3,500 km with extensive cleaning of streets and drains, removal of illegal posters, and improvement of public lighting. The initiative aims to create a sustainable, organized, and pollution-free city environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:56 IST
In a determined effort to enhance the cleanliness of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reported the impressive progress of a mega cleanliness drive. The operation involved the cleaning of 3,500 km of roads and the intensive clearing of silt from city drains, amounting to 19,892 metric tonnes removed across 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi zones.

Focusing on sustainability, Gupta emphasized the ongoing nature of the initiative, aspiring to maintain clean and organized streets and neighborhoods. Notably, the Rohini, Najafgarh, Karol Bagh, and South zone areas saw the most extensive cleaning activities. Additionally, illegal posters and banners were eradicated, and comprehensive streetlighting improvements were made.

The Chief Minister further highlighted efforts to tackle the city's dark spots, with 4,140 streetlights repaired and 285 new ones installed. The campaign reflects a broader goal of establishing a systematic and pollution-free urban environment for Delhi's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

