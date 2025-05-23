Delhi's Cleanliness Revolution Underway: Streets Shine as Silt Disappears

In a determined effort to enhance the cleanliness of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reported the impressive progress of a mega cleanliness drive. The operation involved the cleaning of 3,500 km of roads and the intensive clearing of silt from city drains, amounting to 19,892 metric tonnes removed across 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi zones.

Focusing on sustainability, Gupta emphasized the ongoing nature of the initiative, aspiring to maintain clean and organized streets and neighborhoods. Notably, the Rohini, Najafgarh, Karol Bagh, and South zone areas saw the most extensive cleaning activities. Additionally, illegal posters and banners were eradicated, and comprehensive streetlighting improvements were made.

The Chief Minister further highlighted efforts to tackle the city's dark spots, with 4,140 streetlights repaired and 285 new ones installed. The campaign reflects a broader goal of establishing a systematic and pollution-free urban environment for Delhi's citizens.

