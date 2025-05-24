Kyiv Under Siege: A Night of Drone and Missile Assaults

In a relentless onslaught, Russia unleashed drones and missiles on Kyiv early Saturday, leaving significant damage and at least eight injured, according to the city's mayor.

Eyewitnesses reported drones flying over the Ukrainian capital amid a series of explosions. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed air defense efforts were underway, with two residents hospitalized and debris scattered citywide.

Destruction was evident as fires raged on top floors of an apartment building in the Solomynskyi district, with similar scenes in Dniprovskyi and Obolon. These strikes mark retaliation for Ukraine's recent drone offensives in Russia, including in Moscow, raising regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)