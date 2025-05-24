Chhattisgarh's Vision 2047: Transforming Bastar into a National Development Model
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai outlines a bold vision to transform the Naxal-affected region of Bastar into a development powerhouse. By 2047, Chhattisgarh aims to achieve a Rs 75 lakh crore economy through the 3T Model: Technology, Transparency, and Transformation. The state's strategy targets increasing per capita income and doubling GSDP.
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented a transformative vision at the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, emphasizing the remarkable progress in the Bastar region, historically known for Naxal violence.
The government's ambitious plan aims at turning Chhattisgarh into a Rs 75 lakh crore economy by 2047, driven by Technology, Transparency, and Transformation. This agenda seeks to multiply the state's per capita income and double its GSDP in five years.
Sai's 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision Document' supports sustainable economic and social growth across 13 prioritized sectors. Bastar's transformation symbolizes potential and opportunity, underscored by new skill centers and investment in tech, including the establishment of India's first semiconductor unit.
