Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Vision 2047: Transforming Bastar into a National Development Model

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai outlines a bold vision to transform the Naxal-affected region of Bastar into a development powerhouse. By 2047, Chhattisgarh aims to achieve a Rs 75 lakh crore economy through the 3T Model: Technology, Transparency, and Transformation. The state's strategy targets increasing per capita income and doubling GSDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:47 IST
Chhattisgarh's Vision 2047: Transforming Bastar into a National Development Model
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented a transformative vision at the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, emphasizing the remarkable progress in the Bastar region, historically known for Naxal violence.

The government's ambitious plan aims at turning Chhattisgarh into a Rs 75 lakh crore economy by 2047, driven by Technology, Transparency, and Transformation. This agenda seeks to multiply the state's per capita income and double its GSDP in five years.

Sai's 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision Document' supports sustainable economic and social growth across 13 prioritized sectors. Bastar's transformation symbolizes potential and opportunity, underscored by new skill centers and investment in tech, including the establishment of India's first semiconductor unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025