Chhattisgarh's Vision 2047: Transforming Bastar into a National Development Model

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented a transformative vision at the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, emphasizing the remarkable progress in the Bastar region, historically known for Naxal violence.

The government's ambitious plan aims at turning Chhattisgarh into a Rs 75 lakh crore economy by 2047, driven by Technology, Transparency, and Transformation. This agenda seeks to multiply the state's per capita income and double its GSDP in five years.

Sai's 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision Document' supports sustainable economic and social growth across 13 prioritized sectors. Bastar's transformation symbolizes potential and opportunity, underscored by new skill centers and investment in tech, including the establishment of India's first semiconductor unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)