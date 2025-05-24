Rare Sanderling Sighting Breaks 134-Year Hiatus in Kashmir
Birdwatchers in Kashmir spot a Sanderling for the first time in 134 years at Hokersar Wetland. Reyan Sofi, Mufeeq Ahmad Malik, and Mansoor Shayir documented the rare sighting. This event marks a notable addition to the region's ornithological records.
In a remarkable turn of events, a group of enthusiastic birdwatchers claimed to have observed a Sanderling at the Hokersar Wetland in Kashmir, breaking a 134-year gap in sightings of the species in the region.
Reyan Sofi, along with fellow birdwatchers Mufeeq Ahmad Malik and Mansoor Shayir, encountered the bird last Thursday during an evening expedition. Sofi, who immediately recognized the bird's distinctive size, quickly drew the attention of his companions.
This significant sighting has been submitted to Indian Birds, a Journal of South Asian Ornithology, for authentication, marking it as a key addition to the region's ornithological records.
