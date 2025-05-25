Devastating Storms Wreak Havoc in Pakistan's Punjab

At least 20 people have died and over 150 are injured following a powerful storm that swept through Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday evening. The storm inflicted widespread damage, paralyzing road and air traffic, tearing down infrastructure, and causing significant power disruptions.

The majority of the fatalities occurred when already weakened buildings collapsed. In some areas, people were trapped under fallen billboards, according to the provincial government. Additionally, the storm's impact extended to Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, damaging crops and power lines without causing any casualties.

A private airline narrowly avoided disaster when turbulence forced the aircraft to abort landing at Lahore airport, taking it back to Karachi. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported casualties across several cities due to infrastructure collapse, and motorways were shut down as a precautionary measure.