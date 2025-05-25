Left Menu

Devastating Storms Wreak Havoc in Pakistan's Punjab

A severe storm hit Pakistan's Punjab, causing the deaths of at least 20 people and injuring over 150. The storm disrupted road and air traffic, damaged infrastructure, and led to widespread power outages. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported multiple fatalities across various districts due to collapsing structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:18 IST
Devastating Storms Wreak Havoc in Pakistan's Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 20 people have died and over 150 are injured following a powerful storm that swept through Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday evening. The storm inflicted widespread damage, paralyzing road and air traffic, tearing down infrastructure, and causing significant power disruptions.

The majority of the fatalities occurred when already weakened buildings collapsed. In some areas, people were trapped under fallen billboards, according to the provincial government. Additionally, the storm's impact extended to Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, damaging crops and power lines without causing any casualties.

A private airline narrowly avoided disaster when turbulence forced the aircraft to abort landing at Lahore airport, taking it back to Karachi. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported casualties across several cities due to infrastructure collapse, and motorways were shut down as a precautionary measure.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025